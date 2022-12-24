Mouni Roy turns up the heat in Yo Yo Honey Singh's party song Gatividhi, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ROYMOUNI Mouni Roy features in Honey Singh's song Gatividhi

Mouni Roy and rapper Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh have released their new song Gatividhi. The rap track has been composed and sung by Honey Singh and Mouni can be seen adding the zing to the party track with her dance moves and edgy styling. Fans of Honey Singh and Mouni have been left impressed by the track and Gatividhi has been trending on social media ever since it was released on Saturday. Rest assured, the song will be playing at every party this Christmas and New Year's.

Honey Singh's new song is out

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been in the news of late. First, it was his chiseled look after he gained extra pounds that made waves on the internet and now, it's his new song Gatividhi, featuring Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy which is grabbing all the attention. The song is a party number and is best suited for this time of the year when the holiday season is in full-swing. Mouni's dance moves, like always are killer and the hook step is easy to replicate. The track has trending music and will become an earworm for music fans.

Honey Singh on Gatividhi song

Talking about Gatividhi song, composer and singer Honey Singh said, "Like the name suggests, Gatividhi is going to be a hep party song and Mouni Roy's charm in the video has lifted the song to the next level. The video is killer and I can't wait for the people to see and listen to Gatividhi. Musically, the song somewhere reminds of another Honey Singh song Manali Trance. The visuals of the song present Honey and Mouni grooving to the beats of the song in an underground set-up.

Mouni Roy on Gatividhi song

Mouni Roy said about the song, "It is the perfect song for this time of the year. What better way to celebrate the year ending with a Badass song. It was a perfect collaboration with Yo! Yo! and Namoh Studios."

Gatividhi is available for streaming across all leading music platforms. The video is out on YouTube.

(With IANS inputs)

