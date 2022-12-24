Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi hint at a 'twist' as they share first poster of film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi shooting for their upcoming film Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi on Saturday shared the first poster of their thriller film "Merry Christmas". The movie, which marks the first collaboration between the two stars, is being directed by ace filmmaker Sriram Raghavan. The film is produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

Kaif unveiled the film's poster on her social media handles and revealed that the movie will be released in theatres in 2023 in Hindi and Tamil. "We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST. See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas" the 39-year-old actor wrote on Instagram. Sethupathi, 44, also shared the poster and wrote, "#MerryChristmas coming soon."

Fans seem pretty excited for the film. The comment section of the actors is filled with excited fans sending them love and luck. "This is going to be your best film i just know it," a user wrote on Instagram. another one said, "The poster looks thrilling, cant wait! " A third one reacted to the post writing, "Cannot wait for this banger of a combo!" Several others dropped heart emojis under the poster.

Kaif most recently starred in "Phone Bhoot" with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. She will be next seen in "Tiger 3" alongside Salman Khan. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie will also feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, who will reprise his role of 'Pathaan'. The actioner reportedly stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film will hit the theatres on Diwali 2023 now. 'Tiger 3' is the third instalment in the 'Tiger' franchise. The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

"Vikram" star Sethupathi's upcoming projects include Vetrimaaran's "Viduthalai", Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan" and Prime Video series "Farzi" with Shahid Kapoor.

