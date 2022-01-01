Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHIT RAINA Mouni Roy's ex-boyfriend Mohit Raina ties knot in intimate ceremony; see pics

In a pleasant surprise, actor Mohit Raina tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The actor on Saturday (January 1) took to Instagram and informed his fans and followers about the great news. He wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."

Take a look:

The pictures indeed look straight out of a fairytale. The actor who likes to keep her personal life under wraps had a traditional ceremony. His wife Aditi looked breathtakingly beautiful in a yellow lehenga. Mohit complemented her in a white sherwani.

In no time, Mohit's post was bombarded with comments from his fans. One of the users hinted towards Vicky Kaushal's wedding too and wrote, "All the Uri stars are married now." Another said, "Shiv Parvati!"

On the work front, Mohit is known for playing Lord Shiva in the popular television series Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and for his supporting role in Uri: The Surgical Strike. He was last seen in Shiddat. Mohit was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with Mouni Roy, his co-star from Devon Ke Dev. However, they did not confirm their relationship.