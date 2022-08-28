CONFIRMED! Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty in crime-thriller Drishyam 3, fans rejoice

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAJESHM_1 Mohanlal's Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is officially confirmed! Mohanlal's much-celebrated crime thriller will return with its third installment, soon. South Indian producer Antony Perumbavoor, broke this news at a recent award function. Soon as the producer announced the third installment of the thriller film, excitement among the fans was seen on social media.

The third film in the popular crime thriller movie franchise, headlined by Mohanlal, was announced by Perumbavoor at Mazhavil Entertainment Awards on Saturday. As soon as he made the announcement, the hashtag 'Drishyam 3' started trending with Mohanlal's fans rejoicing. Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan also tweeted and confirmed the news, He tweeted, "#Drishyam3 CONFIRMED by Producer Antony Perumbavoor in the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards. #Mohanlal."

Sharing a video of the same, a user wrote, "It’s official now." Another one tweeted, “The classic criminal is back… Drishyam 3 is officially happening." ALSO READ: Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil's film impresses audience, crosses Rs 100 crore mark WW

Helmed by Jeetu Joseph, 'Drishyam' was released in the year 2013, and starred south actors Mohanlal, Meena Durairaj, and Ansiba Hassan in the roles and received positive feedback from the audience and the critics as well. After the film's grand success, the makers announced the sequel for the thriller Malayalam film and 'Drishyam 2: The Resumption' premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 and received a tremendous response from the audience. ALSO READ: Liger Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer sees a marginal drop

Now the makers have officially confirmed the third installment of 'Drishyam' which will showcase the story of Geroge Kutty and his family, hiding a murder from the police.

'Drishyam' was remade in Hindi in 2015 with the same title starring actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles and was declared a hit. Apart from Hindi, the film was also remade in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. The official Hindi remake of 'Drishyam 2' is currently under making and the film is all se to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

(With ANI inputs)

