Milind Soman's adorable wish for wife Ankita on wedding anniversary, 'sweet heart that makes me smile'

Model-actor Milind Soman celebrated his 3rd wedding anniversary with his wife Ankita on Thursday. He took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her. Sharing adorable pictures of the two, Milind wrote, "3 years!!! Happy anniversary @ankita_earthy Still seems like yesterday. this is the smile that warms my heart, this is the sweetheart that makes me smile..#love."

The couple's friend and actress Bipasha Basu poured in her best wishes in the comments section. She wrote, "Happy anniversary. Stay blessed together forever." Milind shared some pictures from their wedding ceremonies too in which the couple could be seen dressed in traditional attires.

Milind Soman tested negative for Covid-19 two weeks after he revealed he had contracted the deadly virus. And the first thing he did after completing his 14-day quarantine period was thanked her 'angel', Ankita Konwar. The actor took to his Instagram and shared an awwdorable loved-up picture with his wife. Along with it, the model penned a lengthy gratitude note sharing his kadha recipe and advising his fans and followers to listen to their doctor.

On the Assamese festival Bihu, Ankita Konwar had shared a video performing the Bihu dance and wrote, "Oh how I LOVED dancing Bihu as a child! Never had to force a smile whenever I performed, be it the stage or in the house, the smile was always genuine. It still brings that smile back whenever I hear the sound of dhol-pepa." Reacting to it, Milind said, "Can teach me this step in #notalockdown."

Ankita Konwar got married to Milind Soman in April, 2018 in Alibaug. The couple had a barefoot wedding in Spain in the same year. Milind Soman is a fitness inspiration. The former supermodel is not only known for his impeccable looks but also his health-conscious routine.

On the professional front, The actor was last seen in Paurashpur, the series of ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

