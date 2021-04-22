Radhe trailer out: Fans say Salman Khan, Disha Patani starrer will set screens ablaze

Image Source : YOUTUBE Screengrab from Radhe trailer

Adhering to fans' request, the makers of Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released the trailer of the film on Thursday. The trailer of Prabhideva directorial has got fans excited and they are showering the actors with immense love and praise. Hashtags, 'Salman Khan' and 'Radhe' are already among the top trends on Twitter and fans can't wait for the film to release on Eid 2021.

"If @PDdancing Has done justice to #SalmanKhan's massy aura. Even if he made #Radhe.. 50% of WANTED in today's time then FireFire.. because it's a tailor made role for bhai and this will set ablaze on screens," a user tweeted. "Salman Khan is Back as Radhe. Trailer has Everything Great Action scenes, Dialogues, Songs and Salman Khan Swag is on Different Level. Blockbuster Trailer," wrote another. A user also claimed that if conditions were normal, Radhe could bring back the theaters of charm. He wrote, "#RadheTrailer is just DHAMAKEDAAR! This is what we all expected from this film and trailer bilkul waisa hai! Salman Khan's Swag is Unmatched. Randeep Hooda is Mindblowing. Disha Patani is amazing. If Corona cases were controlled then Radhe theatres me raunak laa deta (sic)!"

The film is scheduled to open theatrically across all Indian states where theatres are operational as per Covid protocols, and will be available on the premium pay-per-view service platform Zeeplex.

The film is also scheduled to be released in the Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe, and will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since lockdown last year.

Other than Radhe, Salman Khan has a number of interesting films lined up. He will be seen in Antim alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The actor had shared many glipmses of his character from the film. Salman also has Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up.

