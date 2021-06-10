Image Source : INSTA/RITEISHDESHMUKH Milap Zaveri has a hand in Genelia D'Souza's prank on husband Riteish Deshmukh, quite literally!

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D’Souza are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town. Every now and then, the duo leave fans impressed with their chemistry and humour. Their social media handles are filled with hilarious pictures and videos which is sufficient to leave a smile on your face. Yet again, they did the same when they shared a funny video on Instagram also featuring their friend and filmmaker Milap Zaveri. In the same, the three of them can be seen doing the 'Put Your Head On My Shoulder' in their own style. The clip begins with Genelia and Riteish sharing a loved-up moment and chilling with their hands on each other's shoulders. Soon Riteish gets horrified when his wife leaves but her hand still remains on him. Confused, right? Read to find out what exactly happened!

At first, it seems that Genelia has laid her hands on Riteish's shoulder. But then, you will soon realize that it was a prank ideated by her and Milap Zaveri who was hiding behind the sofa all the time. Not only this, but it was not Genelia's but Milap's hand that Riteish had been kissing. The video was shared by Riteish on his Instagram handle alongside a caption reading, "Quite the handy work by Milap Zaveri."

Have a look at the same here:

As soon as it was shared, it got the attention of not just their fans but also a few of their industry friends like Sidharth Malhotra, Remo D’Souza and Pulkit Samrat who dropped laughing emojis in the comments section.

Sometime back, the couple trended a great deal when their old video from an award show also featuring Preity Zinta went viral. Genelia also shared an extended version of the same on Instagram and wrote, "Wanna know what happened back home ?"

See some of their other videos here:

On the professional front, Genelia has been a part of films like-- Tujhe Meri Kasam, Samba, Chennai Kadhal, Santosh Subramaniam, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Meanwhile, Riteish's last screen appearance was in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3.