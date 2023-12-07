Manoj Bajpayee reveals political parties offering him tickets to contest elections since 25 years

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Manoj Bajpayee on joining Indian politics

The election bugle has not yet subsided in five states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh and the alarm bells for the general elections 2024 have started ringing. After this, speculations have started about the entry of many Bollywood stars into politics. The name of Silver Screen's Sardar Khan i.e. Manoj Bajpayee is also included in this list. In a recent candid chat with ABP News, Manoj revealed that for the last 25 years, every party has been offering him to contest elections.

Rumors have been flying since 25 years

Manoj Bajpayee said that he has a keen interest in politics. In such a situation, he was asked whether he would show his strength in the political field too. 'It's been 25 years, whenever elections come, there are rumors in Bihar and my city that I am going to contest elections. Every time some friend from there calls me and confirms whether Manoj Bajpayee is contesting elections from any party because he is also contesting elections from some party in that parliamentary constituency. I have to console them that I am not coming,' said Bajpayee.

Also Read: 'Rape scene was tougher...' Tripti Dimri breaks silence on shooting intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor

However, Manoj Bajpayee made it clear that he will not join politics. He says that he wants to take his journey forward in acting only. 'This birth of mine is completely that of an actor. The directors of the industry have currently used only 25-30 percent of me. I still have a lot to give. I want to explore it completely in this life,' said Manoj Bajpayee.

On the work front, these days this actor is in the headlines for Zoram. Even before its release, this film has received praise in many international film festivals. This film is being released in theaters on 8th December.

Latest Entertainment News