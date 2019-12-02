Manisha Koirala inspires fans by sharing pictures of her cancer recovery

Actress Manisha Koirala is currently enjoying the second innings of her life after fighting the battle of cancer. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in November 2012 but came out of it after two years of treatment in the US. Her story has been an inspiring one which helps the Cancer patients to gain strength. Yet again, the actress shared an inspiring post on her social media which happens to be a collage of two pictures- one during her treatment and one after the battle was won.

The pictures have been shared by Koirala on her Twitter in which one half shows herself on the hospital bed, while the other depicts her transformation post-recovery as she is seen standing on the hills, with snow-capped mountains all around. Captioning the same she wrote, "Forever greatful for second chance to life. GM friends.. this is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy & healthy one (sic)."

Forever greatful for second chance to life 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻gm friends.. this is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy& healthy one 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/LzCL25mWVc — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) December 1, 2019

After she was Cancer-free, she released her memoir named Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life, which revealed her treatment in the US and the care she received by the oncologists which helped her to rebuilt her life.

On the professional front, she was last seen in Sanjay Dutt's film Prassthanam and has also worked in his biopic Sanju and Karan Johar's digital series Lust Stories after regaining her health.

