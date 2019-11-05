Mandira Bedi keen on adopting a baby girl, already has the name decided

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mandira Bedi keen on adopting a baby girl

Bollywood diva Mandira Bedi is already a mother to an eight-year-old child named Vir Kaushal and she has been looking to adopt a girl for past two years. The diva is very active on social media and keeps treating her followers with enticing family pictures. Recently during an interview with Hindustan Times, she opened up about her family and revealed that she has been trying to adopt a girl for 2 years but the process hasn’t moved forward.

She said, “Rraj (Kaushal, her husband) and wanted a sister for Vir. My son is eight and we are looking at adopting a girl who could be between two-and-a-half to four-years-old. We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara.” The actress, with her husband, has even applied at the CARA (Central Adoption Resource Authority) a couple of years ago but they haven’t got any updates about it yet.

Mandira revealed, “Unfortunately, the procedure hasn’t moved forward since then. I’m eagerly waiting to get approval from them so that we can bring a new addition to our family.” She added, “Motherhood is the most beautiful thing that has ever happened to me. There is so much that I learn from my son. He speaks like a wise old man at times and tells me ‘Mumma… I just love the feeling of love.”

Mandira Bedi was last seen in Prabhas starrer Saaho and has been balancing her career with her personal life perfectly. She also said that motherhood has taught her many things and it has made her look at things differently.

