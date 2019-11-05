Image Source : INSTGARAM Alia Bhatt channels her inner fashionista in latest Instagram photo

Bollywood diva Alai Bhatt never fails to amaze us with her stellar acting skills and eye-popping looks. As brilliant as she is an actor, she makes sure that fans have more than her characters to look forward to every day. On Tuesday morning, the actress treated her fans with an uber stylish look when she shared a picture from the streets of Los Angeles. Alia looked like a complete diva and shared the picture with a fairy emoticon as the caption.

Alia Bhatt flaunted an ankle-length dress paired with open curls in the photo. She complimented the look with a blue coloured sling bag and sassy sunglasses. The actress is currently in Los Angeles where she has flown after completing the Ooty schedule of her upcoming film Sadak 2. The film is being directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and Alia keeps her fans updated with pictures and videos from the sets. Have a look at her latest photo here-

Alia Bhatt has been neck-deep with Bollywood projects. The actress has been shooting for back to back films that will release in 2020. Her next film Sadak 2 marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit Sadak, which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Along with Alia, Aditya Roy Kapur has also joined the star cast.

On the related note, not just with films, Alia Bhatt also keeps her fans entertained with her YouTube channel as well. The actress makes sure she drops a new video every now and then to keep her fans hooked. In the last video, she revealed her most memorable moment of 2019 and it involved her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

During a question and answer session with her fans. Alia revealed that when she received the best actress IIFA award for Raazi, she felt overjoyed. Additionally, sharing the stage with Ranbir who also bagged the best actor award for Sanju was a special moment for her. Love blossomed between Alia and Ranbir when they were shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra.

