If Kareena Kapoor was stuck in a lift with Ranbir Kapoor's exes, Deepika, Katrina and Alia

If it comes to getting stuck in a situation with the subject of cousin Ranbir Kapoor and his romances, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor would sure know how to find her way out.

IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2019
If it comes to getting stuck in a situation with the subject of cousin Ranbir Kapoor and his romances, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor would sure know how to find her way out. Literally, and with tongue firmly in cheek.

In Sydney to unveil the trophies of the upcoming T20 World Cup for men and women, Kareena had to face questions from the media and fans alike, reports hindustantimes.com.

Among numerous questions she took from the audience at an event, was a rather cheeky one: If she was stuck in a lift with Ranbir's current girlfriend Alia Bhatt and his rumoured exes -- Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif "what would she do?

Pat came Kareena's reply: She would ensure he wasn't in the lift!

Almost immediately, of course, she did a rethink, saying she would rather have him in the lift.

 

