Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar film records strong Monday, earns around Rs 180 crore

Farhad Samji directorial comedy entertainer Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Ritiesh Deshmukh among others in the lead roles saw a super strong second Monday. The star-studded comedy film has been pulling the audience from different age brackets and has struck the right chord with the masses. The multi starrer film is the fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise Housefull and released on October 25. The film is supported by Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Chunky Pandey.

According to the latest report on the Boxofficeindia.com, on its second Monday, the film has raked in around 6 crore on its eleventh day at the box office. The film has managed to collect a total of approximately Rs 180 crore in eleven days at the box office.

Housefull 4 managed to collect Rs 172.58 crore in ten days of its opening. "We definitely got no Monday Blues today! Thank you for all the love and 172.58 Crores in just 10 Days for #Housefull4", the official Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson said.

The comedy-drama is doing excellent business at the international markets as well. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "#HouseFull4 nears $ 5.5 million in the international markets... Total after Weekend 2: $ 5.450 million [₹ 38.57 cr]... Key markets...#USA - #Canada: $ 1.730 mn#UAE - #GCC: $ 1.520 mn#UK: $ 635k #Australia: $ 410k#NZ - #Fiji: $ 284k ROW: $ 871k#Overseas #HF4".

Housefull 4 revolves around the theme of reincarnation and follows a non-linear narrative.

