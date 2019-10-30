Image Source : TWITTER Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar thanks fans for showering love, says nothing beats hate more than love

Housefull 4 continues its dream run at the box office and is all set to enter the coveted Rs.100 crore club within a week of its release. Lead actor Akshay Kumar is over the moon and took to social media recently to thank fans for showering all the love and support.

Expressing his gratitude towards the audience, the Mission Mangal star penned a heartwarming message on Instagram along with a multi-starrer poster from the movie. He wrote, “Thank you for loving us and laughing with us. It is because of your love we are where we are today. Thanks to all my fans and audiences who have poured unconditional love on #HouseFull4. Thank you for showing us that nothing beats hate more than love.”

Apart from Akshay in the lead, the film also features Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in the lead. It also stars Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and veteran actor Ranjit in important roles.

Housefull 4 is a reincarnation comedy and the first film in this genre in the popular cinema. The film received the biggest opening of all the Housefull 4 films in the franchise despite the criticism it received in reviews. With the kind of performance it is showing at the box office currently, it is safe to say that it can emerge as one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

