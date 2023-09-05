Malaika Arora shares cryptic post on Instagram amid breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor

Ever since the breakup rumours of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are doing round on internet, Malaika has shared a crytpic note on Instagram and the message emphasised the importance of treating women correctly. She shared a post that read, "A woman becomes a reflection of how you treat her. If you don't like how she's acting, look at how you are treating her". In addition, Malaika sent a Good Morning note that stated, "The best way to take care of the future is to take care of the present moment".

Recently, the duo put an end to seperation rumours after they were spotted going on a lunch date. They were seen leaving a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. They got in the car and headed towards Malaika's house later.

Meanwhile, Malaika was last seen in her reality show Moving in with Malaika. During one of the episodes, she spoke about the trolling she had to endure online after she started dating Arjun Kapoor.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMMalaika Arora shares cryptic post on Instagram

Where as Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey along with Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra. He will next be seen in The Lady Killer along with Bhumi Pednekar. He will reunite with Bhumi again for the film Meri Patni Ka Remake.

It has been five years, since they had started dating. Their romance began in 2018 and was made public on Arjun's birthday in 2019.

Latest Entertainment News