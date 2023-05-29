Malaika Arora shares Arjun Kapoor's 'no clothes' on photo, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora has set the internet on fire after she shared a picture of her boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor on social media. On Sunday, Malaika surprised fans by sharing a semi-naked picture of Arjun. The black-and-white image shows Arjun stretching out his arms on a couch. "My very own lazy boy," Malaika captioned the post, adding the hashtag "iykyk." In no time it went viral and has become the talk of the town.

In the black-and-white photo, Arjun is seen posing with no clothes on while hiding his private part with a cushion. The actor flaunted his chiseled physique. The same photo was reshared by Arjun on his Instagram stories with a heart emoji. Reacting to the photo, a user wrote, "Hahaha what," a social media user commented. "He is a thirst trap," a fan commented.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORAMalaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor who made a name for himself with films like “Ishaqzaade," “Gunday," and others, was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial Kuttey, co-starring Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Konkona Sensharma. He has The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh. Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable photo with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie from Sunday picnic

Latest Entertainment News