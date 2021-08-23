Mahesh Manjrekar undergoes bladder cancer surgery, actor is back home and stable

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mahesh Manjrekar undergoes bladder cancer surgery

Actor Mahesh Manjrekar underwent surgery for urinary bladder cancer around ten days ago. According to a report in ETimes, the surgery was successful and now the actor is back at home and feeling fit. Mahesh Manjrekar was operated at a Mumbai hospital.

Mahesh Manjrekar is known for his roles in films like Zinda, Run, Wanted, Viruddh.. Family Comes First, Ready and others. He has also hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi other than starring in Marathi films. Recently, he was shooting for Antim: The Final Truth, which is the Hindi adaptation of Mulshi Pattern. He is directing the film which stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in lead roles.

On his birthday on 16th August, the actor announced that his upcoming film 'White' will be jointly produced by Sandeep Ssingh and Raaj Shandaliyaa. Mahesh said, "I have been living with this story for almost a decade and now finally 'White' got its colour when these two passionate filmmakers Sandeep and Raaj joined me in making my dream project. I am excited with their belief in me and I can't wait to begin giving 'White' its true colour."

Also, Mahesh will direct the biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Sawarkar. Titled "Swatantra Veer Savarkar", the film was announced on the freedom fighter's 138th birth anniversary on Friday.

The biopic will be shot across London, the Andaman Islands and Maharashtra. The cast and other details of the project are yet to be revealed.