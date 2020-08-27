Mahesh Manjrekar receives threat from underworld, Rs 35 crore demanded from him

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mahesh Manjrekar receives threat from underworld, Rs 35 crore demanded

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has complained to Mumbai Police about receiving messages demanding Rs 35 crore from a person claiming to be a member of Abu Salem's gang, an official said on Thursday. An offence has been registered and transferred to the police's Anti-Extortion Cell, he said.

Manjrekar filed a complaint at Dadar police station two days back, alleging that an unidentified person, claiming to a member of the gang of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts' case convict Abu Salem, sent him messages on mobile phone demanding Rs 35 crore, the official said.

Director & actor Mahesh Manjrekar received an anti-extortion call from a person, in the name of underworld don Abu Salem. Anti-extortion cell has arrested an accused, who was trying to extort Rs 35 crore through the threat call: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

"As the case is sensitive and extortion bid is involved, the offence has been transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell for investigation," he said.

The national award-winning filmmaker is credited with directing critically acclaimed movies like "Vaastav: The Reality", "Astitva" and "Viruddh".

