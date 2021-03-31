Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURIDIXIT Madhuri Dixit says 'hello from paradise' aka Maldives | PICS

After a trail of celebrities, actress Madhuri Dixit has finally stepped into paradise aka the Maldives. Taking to Instagram, she shared the news with her fans and treated them with a beautiful picture from the exotic location. In the same, the 'Hum Apke Hain Koun' actress can be seen wearing a printed top and blue shorts along with a sun hat. For those unversed, Madhuri visited the place some years back, and just like then she looked stunning now as well with a beautiful blue backdrop. Just a single picture was uploaded on Tuesday (March 30) and fans started guessing that she would be accompanied by her husband Dr. Sriram Nene and sons Arin and Ryan.

Alongside the picture which was uploaded on the photo-sharing application, Madhuri Dixit wrote these words: "Hello from the paradise

The actress just yesterday came to the limelight when some crew members of dance reality show 'Dance Deewane' judged by her tested positive for the COVID-19. The members of the show judged by Madhuri, Dharmesh Yelande, and Tushar Kalia, have currently been provided with medical assistance and are under quarantine.

A spokesperson of Colors channel confirmed the news and said "Some crew members associated with our show Dance Deewane have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently placed under quarantine."

Speaking about the necessary precautions being taken, the spokesperson added, "All the necessary safety procedures have been undertaken and the sets and adjoining areas have been thoroughly sanitized. We are constantly vigilant about the safety and health of our crew members and we will continue to take all precautions as per the stipulated guidelines."

Coming back to the actress, she recently wished fans on Holi 2021 and wrote, "This year is different so join me to celebrate the festive joy virtually by sharing your throwback Holi pictures. Here's mine. Happy Holi, everyone! #VirtualHoliWithMD (sic)."

On the work front, she will next be seen in a Netflix series titled Anamika. The same was announced by the actress herself on Insta as she wrote, "Beauty, poise, grace and elegance are all words you’d associate with Anamika. But skeletons hidden in her closet all come rushing out when an untoward event takes place. There’s always more than meets the eye, isn’t there? I’m thrilled to announce I will be part of the Netflix original series Finding Anamika. Excuse me, while I do a happy dance to celebrate!"

She was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank which was filled wiyh ensemble cast featuring-- Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt.

-With ANI inputs