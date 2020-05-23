Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURIDIXIT Madhuri Dixit releases her first single 'Candle' dedicated to COVID-19 frontline warriors

After much wait, the debut single of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit titled 'Candle' finally released. Sharing it on her social media handle on Saturday, Madhuri shared the music video of the song which is dedicated to the COVID-19 frontline warriors. The video had shots from all over the world of various health workers who are performing their duties amid the lockdown. As the clip ends, a message flashes which says, "This is dedicated to all those fighting on the frontline. They are the real heroes. We need to burn bright like candles through the hurricane and emerge stronger together." For the unversed, the song was announced by the 'Dhak Dhak' girl on her birthday.

Captioning the recently-released song on Instagram, Madhuri Dixit wrote alongside, "#Candle Out Now! Happy, excited & a little nervous! Here's my first ever song, out for all of you to enjoy. #Candle out now exclusively on Facebook and Instagram. Hope you love it as much as we enjoyed creating it!"

Have a look at it here:

Previously while sharing the teaser on her birthday, Madhuri wrote, "Thanks for all the good wishes and birthday love! Wanted to give some love back to you. Sharing an exclusive preview of my first ever single. Will share the song soon. It's called Candle and it's about hope, something we need in large supply right now."

Speaking about her decision of making her singing debut, the actress said: "When I was growing up, music was something that played an integral part in our household. It gave me the inspiration to be a part of so many amazing things in life. So on my birthday, I decided to release the teaser and share the sneak peek of the song with my fans."

"I thought it was time to give my fans a gift for all the love and support they have showered upon me over the years. We all are going through a difficult time. Hence, we decided that it would be a nice idea to release the song now. The music and its lyrics bring so much positivity and define hope for me. I really wish everybody gets the same vibe from it," she added.

On the professional front, Madhuri's last film was Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she shared screen space with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt. She will now be back as a judge on reality TV, when she returns on the new season of “Dance Deewane”.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage