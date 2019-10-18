Madhuri Dixit celebrates Karwa Chauth, 20th wedding anniversary with husband Shriram Nene in Seychelles

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is these days vacationing in Seychelles with husband Shriram Nene as the couple is celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. Their celebrations doubled as the occasion of Karwa Chauth also fell during the same time. As the duo completed a beautiful 20 year-long journey, the Dhak Dhak girl shared an adorable post for her husband who is a US-based surgeon.

Madhuri shared pictures with him and wrote alongside, "Have spent 20 years together living the dream. Have raised kids, brought down the house with laughter together, and built things for everyone. Looking forward to a lifetime with my soulmate, @drneneofficial and making the world a better place to live."

Her husband also shared a heart-warming post for his lovely wife with a collage of beautiful pictures and wrote, "Have spent 20 years together living the dream. Have raised kids, brought down the house with laughter together, and built things for everyone. Looking forward to a lifetime with my soulmate, @madhuridixitnene and making the world a better place to live."

The couple got married in 1999 and have two sons, Arin and Rayaan. Madhuri left Bollywood films to shift her base in America but her love for films brought her back to Mumbai, the actress made her comeback with Yashraj’s ‘Aaja Nachle’. On the work front, she has turned producer for an upcoming Marathi film titled Panchak.

