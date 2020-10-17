Madhuri Dixit, husband Sriram Nene share throwback photos on 21st wedding anniversary: Found my soulmate

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURIDIXITNENE Madhuri Dixit, husband Sriram Nene share throwback photos on 21st wedding anniversary

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene and her doctor husband Sriram Nene on Saturday marked their 21st wedding anniversary with a special note for each other. The couple took to Instagram to post pictures with each other and expressed gratitude to have each other in their lives. "Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams," the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actor wrote in the caption. "We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram," the caption further read.

Dr Nene also dedicated a special Instagram post to the 'Aaja Nachle' actor and looked back on the 21-year-long journey of their marriage. "21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together. Every day is amazing and look forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary," he wrote.

Madhuri and Sriram Nene had tied the knot back in 1999 and later welcomed two sons together. Soon after the actress shared the photos, many Bollywood celebrities wished her on the occasion. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Happy Anniversary stay blessed stay beautiful both of you" Anil Kapoor commented, "Happy anniversary my friend." Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra said, "Happy anniversary to a beautiful couple"

