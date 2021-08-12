Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DEEPAKVFC_ M.S Dhoni meets Thalapathy Vijay in Chennai; fans are overjoyed, call it 'Pic of the day'

Thalapathy Vijay who is shooting for his upcoming film 'Beast' in Chennai met Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Gokulam Studios. The picture of the two legends is going viral on social media platforms. Reportedly, MS Dhoni was shooting for an advertisement at the same location.

For the unversed, both Vijay and Dhoni share an old association. Vijay was the brand ambassador of MS Dhoni's IPL team Chennai Super Kings in 2008. Older picture of both the stars in CSK jerseys is also doing the rounds.

Seeing their idols meet, Dhoni and Vijay's fans are overjoyed and have been expressing their excitement on social media. They have been sharing pictures of the duo with hashtag 'Pic of the day.'

On the professional front, Vijay and his Beast team are set to travel to Europe for another schedule soon, while Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings team will head to UAE later this month for remaining IPL 2021.