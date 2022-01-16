Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Veteran singer's condition deteriorating; doctors ask fans to pray

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar who is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for the last one week is suffering from COVID 19 as well as pneumonia. As per the latest update, the veteran singer's health is deteriorating. While a team of doctors is taking care of Lata Ji, her health has worsened again. According to the doctor who is treating her, "Lata ji is still in ICU she needs care, that is why she is kept under doctor's supervision in ICU. She is suffering from corona as well as pneumonia, so she will have to remain under the supervision of the doctor for a few more days, it is difficult to say how many days it will last."

As her treatment is going on, the doctor also said that people need to pray for her recovery. At this point, no one is allowed to meet her.

Earlier, Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah had said the singer was admitted to the ICU as she required "constant care" due to her age.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.

The singer -- known as Nightingale of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honors including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

-- inputs by Atul Singh