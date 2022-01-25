Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUNALKEMMU Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics on their 7th marriage anniversary

Actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating seven years of marital bliss. Soha shared a sweet wedding anniversary tribute to her husband Kunal. "Happy 7 years my love. There's no itch that you can't scratch, that s why we make the perfect match! @kunalkemmu," Soha wrote alongside a series of adorable pictures of the couple.

Kunal shared the same set of pictures and wrote on Instagram, "Happy 7 my jaan (sic)."

The post received thousands of comments from fans and fellow celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Tiger Shroff and Rajkummar Rao among several others. Soha's sister-in-law, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared the couple's wedding picture to wish them on their special day. "Happy anniversary my lovelies," Kareena wrote alongside the picture on her Instagram story.

Soha and Kunal got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on 25 January 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on 29 September 2017.

On the work front, Kunal is busy with the shoot of upcoming season of cop series Abhay. Actors Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malavade have joined the cast of the web-series Abhay 3. All three have joined as the antagonists who will add more obstacles in Abhay's life and adventures.

The ZEE5 show is a crime anthology series in which Kunal plays super cop Abhay Pratap Singh, who has the mind of a criminal and can go to any extent to solve a case. Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh and Elnaaz Nourozi who were a part of the earlier season will return to their successful character portrayals in season 3 as well.

Soha also featured in a recently released web series titled Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. She is known for appearing in films like Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, Dil Maange More, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and Midnight's Children, among others.

Asked about what attracts her towards OTT and Soha told IANS, "I think it is not just about OTT but how the audience is changing. When I started my acting career, back then people would mostly look for aspirational content and wanted to live the life they desire to have, through films. Now people are looking for relatability and they want to see themselves represented on-screen."

Soha's show is streaming on ZEE5.

