Kunal Kapoor happy to produce a film on Indian Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan

Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor has turned producer with an upcoming biopic on Indian Winter Olympian, Shiva Keshavan. Taking to Instagram, Kunal shared the news about his new venture with his followers. "Very happy to journey as a producer with the story of sixth time winter Olympian, the amazing Shiva Keshavan. A story that I have lived with and been inspired by for many years. A story that is not only about resilience and the path less taken, but also the spirit of India. Our ability to reach for the impossible with limited resources," he wrote.

Social media users, including members from film industry, have wished Kunal luck on his first film as a producer. Actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram Story and shared that it's one of the most inspiring stories he has ever read. Actor Amit Sadh wrote: "Congratulations Kunnu. May the force be with you."

Meanwhile, Kunal is waiting for the release for his acting project, 'The Empire'.

Recently, Dino Morea's first look from 'The Empire' has been unveiled. He looks regal and ferocious as a warlord in the most awaited magnum opus 'The Empire'. Talking about the same, he said: "My look in 'The Empire' is everything you imagine to be dangerous and ferocious. His hair, scars and his costume are detailed in a way that makes him look deadly yet maybe desirable. Could probably make the audiences feel fear but will still keep looking. The makeup and the costume team have done a brilliant job at crafting the perfect look."

'The Empire' is produced by Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment). It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

