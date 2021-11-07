Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIM SHARMA Kim Sharma shares romantic picture with beau Leander Paes

Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma, who recently made her relationship with tennis player Leander Paes official, took to her social media account and shared an adorable picture of the duo. In the loved-up photo, Leander and Kim smile ear to ear as they look at each other lovingly. Kim looked beautiful in a white shirt with pink stripes on it, while Leander opted for a white polo t-shirt. Well, their picture is surely all things love. Posting it on her Instagram story, Kim dropped an awestruck emoticon.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIM SHARMA Kim Sharma's Instagram Story

The couple is often seen in the city while enjoying their coffee dates and evening walks. It looks like Kim posted a picture from their cafe outing. Kim and Leander have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now and seem to be going strong with their relationship. On Diwali, Kim shared a beautiful pic with Leander to extend wishes to her fans. In the pic, the two was seen celebrating the festival of lights together in traditional outfits.

"Happy Diwali from us to you. I hope you’re happy healthy always. Love and light," Kim captioned the post.

Kim and Leander sparked relationship rumours when a Goa restaurant named Pousada by the Beach shared cosy pictures of the duo. The post shared on the official Instagram handle was captioned, "Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach. @pousadabythebeachgoa (sic)."

Since then they have been spotted together on multiple occasions. Time and again, glimpses of them walking hand-in-hand have been shared by various fan pages and have again gone viral on the internet, however, the duo has never spoken about being in a relationship.

On the work front, apart from Mohabbatein, Kim had been a part of a number of projects like-- Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tom, Dick and Harry, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav. Her last appearance was in 2006 release Zindaggi Rocks also featuring Sushmita Sen.

