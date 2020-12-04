Image Source : TWITTER/KIARAADVANI Kiara Advani to star in Ashutosh Gowarikar's film on Lijjat Papad story

Actress Kiara Advani has been at the top of the list of actors desired by the filmmakers these days. After announcing her film with Varun Dhawan, the actress has bagged another project. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has roped in Kiara Advani for his next film which will be based on the popular FMCG chain for Lijjat Papads. Presented under the banner of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, the film 'KARRAM KURRAM' is produced by Sunita Gowariker and directed by Glenn Baretto and Ankush Mohla who have assisted Ashutosh in the past.

Bringing to screen the tale of women empowerment, 'KARRAM KURRAM,' narrates the story of a woman who started a women's co-operative organization to bring together six other housewives to earn for their households. The mahila griha udyog organisation presently has sustained the households of thousands of women for over six decades.

The film, headlined by Kiara Advani, marks the inception and rise of an FMCG conglomerate, establishing a monopoly in the commercial papad market, under the women's cooperative group

Currently, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications. The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

'Indoo Ki Jawani' is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen. It will hit the screens on 11 December 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page