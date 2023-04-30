Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAADVANI Kiara Advani announces Satyaprem Ki Katha wrap with Kartik Aaryan. See pics

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will rejoin for Satyaprem Ki Katha following the huge success of the horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The two actors, who spent a lot of time filming in far-flung regions of the nation, have now completed the same. On April 29, Kiara uploaded a number of images from the sets and announced the wrap on Instagram.



With images and videos from their far-flung shooting locations, both Kartik and Kiara have been providing fans with updates. On April 29, Kiara announced the wrap on Instagram and posted a number of images from the sets. Kartik and Kiara could be seen acting out a scenario in one picture, and assessing their performance on the monitor in the other. As Kiara cut the cake, one of the photos showed the entire team celebrating together. The actress even provided a sneak preview of one of her outfits from the movie, in which she can be seen wearing a traditional garment.

Kiara announced the wrap and wrote, “And it’s a film wrap for Katha #SatyapremkiKatha. A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you’ve created magic.”

See pics,

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha, which was directed by Sameer Vidwans, features Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the key parts. In addition to the two, Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak play significant roles in the movie. The movie is slated to hit theatres on June 29, 2023

Also Read:

Also Read:

Latest Entertainment News