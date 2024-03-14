Kartik Aryan hails Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee for this reason | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kartik Aaryan heaped praises on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee through his Instagram stories

In a display of true dedication to his craft, filmmaker Anees Bazmee is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 despite having a broken leg. This act of commitment has inspired actor Kartik Aaryan, who took to Instagram to share his admiration for Bazmee. Aaryan shared a story on Instagram, praising Bazmee's professionalism and dedication. He expressed his respect for the filmmaker's passion for his work, which goes above and beyond physical limitations.

Kartik Aaryan shared a photo of his director getting out of his car. This photo was probably taken on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. "Inspiring to shoot with Anees Bazmee sir. Shooting with a broken leg but still at it #BhoolBhulaiyaa3," read Kartik's caption.

For the unversed, in the third part, Kartik Aryan is playing the role of Rooh Baba and Vidya Balan is returning as Manjulika. Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee started shooting on March 9, 2024. The director announced the film's shooting commencement on Saturday by sharing a photo from the set on social media where he is seen watching the monitor. Captioning the photo on Instagram, he wrote, "My Happy Place..." His fractured leg also captured the eyeballs of netizens.

When will 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' be released?

The Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri starrer has been in the news for a while now. The Animal famed actor Tripti Dimri has replaced Kiara Advani in the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa film franchise. Moreover, after the tremendous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, now the third part of this horror-comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is in the making. T

Let us tell you that Vidya Balan will be reprising her role of Manjulika in the third part. Moreover, if reports are to be believed then, Madhuri Dixit and Naseeruddin Shah will also be seen playing important roles in the film. Regarding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's release date, it is being said that this film can be released on the occasion of Diwali this year.

