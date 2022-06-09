Kartik Aaryan shares BTS of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title song that made everyone go ZigZag

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan shares BTS of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has shaken the box office. The horror-comedy is winning hearts with an interesting storyline and one-liners. Not just the film, but the title track of the movie has also broken the internet. It has taken the nation by storm, inspiring millions of reels across the globe. Kartik Aaryan who proved to be an audience favourite once again, had the nation dancing to his tune with the track.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa's song featuring the actor has been trending ever since the day of its launch and became a huge rage, also contributing to the success of the film. Kartik Aaryan earlier today posted behind-the-scenes footage of the song, where he is seen rehearsing the choreography and nailing the hook step that made the nation go ZigZag.

Kartik said in his post, "A little bts from the song that compelled the Nation to go #ZigZag and gave me so so much #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Title Track still TRENDING since the day it dropped."

In case you want to watch the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track-

Other than the title track, Kartik Aaryan is also garnering applause for his performance on 'Amije Tomar.' As per a source, "Kartik trained non-stop for an entire week to nail that small dance sequence where he performs Tandav. It is a very difficult dance form for someone who has never learnt Indian classical dance and he managed to grab it and how within a week's training under Guru Chinni Prakash."

"The most difficult song i have ever shot for !! #AmijeTomar ka Tandav @arijitsingh ki sureeli awaaz aur @ipritamofficial dada ka sangeet @tusharjoshiii ke sang @chinnilaljayaprakash ji ke nritye nirdeshan main #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 In Theatres !!" he wrote alongside the clip.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has an interesting lineup of projects including 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.