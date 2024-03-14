Kartik Aaryan adds Range Rover SV worth 6 crores to his car collection | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan bought Range Rover SV worth 6 crores on Thursday

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan first created a stir at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and then with Satyprem Ki Katha. Now the actor is busy with Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Amidst all this success, Karthik Aaryan has bought a new car. Yes! you read that right, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has bought a Range Rover SV worth Rs 6 crores. The videos and photos of Karthik Aryan have also surfaced on social media where he is seen welcoming the brand new car at his Mumbai residence.

Karthik Aaryan's lover for cars!

For those who don't know Kartik Aaryan is very fond of cars and bikes. He has many luxurious cars in his garage and has now added Range Rover SV to his car collection. The new black coloured car is said to be worth Rs 5-6 crore. In today's viral videos and photos, Karthik along with his family can be seen. The actor first broke a coconut in front of his brand-new car and then did aarti. During this time he was seen barefoot. With this, everyone started congratulating Karthik Aryan in the comment box. But do you know how many luxurious cars are parked in Kartik's garage?

Kartik's car collection includes...

BMW 5 Series 520d

McLaren GT

Mini Cooper S

Lamborghini Urus Capsule

Porsche 718 Boxster

Karthik Aaryan's work front

Talking about the work front, Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion'. The shooting for this film has been completed and it is in the post-production phase now. Currently, he is busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. For those who don't know Triptii Dimri has replaced Kiara Advani in the third installment and Vidya Balan will be seen reprising her role of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Rohit Shetty on his 50th birthday in style | See Photo