Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Rohit Shetty on his 50th birthday in style | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena and Rohit are working today in his next release, Singham Again

Rohit Shetty is celebrating his 50th birthday today. From fans to celebs, everyone is wishing the successful Bollywood filmmaker today. Following the same, his Singham actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has also wished Rohit on his 50th birthday. For those who don't know, Kareena and Rohit have worked in films like Golmaal 2, Golmaal 3, and Singham Returns. They are now once again working together in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again.

Kareena wishes Rohit in a special way

Kareena wished Rohit by sharing an old picture on social media. In the story posted on Instagram, she is seen posing with Rohit Shetty, and in the other picture, the actor can be seen posing in front of a chopper. Along with the picture, Kareena also wrote a special note for the director. "Happy Birthday, Rohit. You are the only one for whom I would sit on a chopper, that's how much I love you," read her caption.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKareena Kapoor Khan wishes Rohit Shetty in style

This note from Kareena shows the bonding between the two. Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's film Singham Again. Are going to be seen. Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh will be once again seen together in the film. Deepika Padukone will also feature in the film as the first lady Singham in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Whereas, Arjun Kapoor is going to be seen in a negative role in Singham Again. Rohit Shetty had earlier released the first look of his entire cast including Arjun. The multi-starrer film will be released on August 15, 2024.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in the crew

Apart from Singham Again, Kareena will also be seen in Crew. Tabu and Kriti Sanon will also feature along with Kareena in this film. This film is going to be released on March 29. The teaser of Crew was released last month. Fans have high expectations from this family drama. Crew is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor.

Also Read: Kartik Aryan hails Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee for this reason | See Photo