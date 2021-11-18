Karisma Kapoor goes on lunch with family, calls it the best

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISMA KAPOOR Karisma Kapoor goes on lunch with family

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor went for a family lunch in Mumbai. She was all smiles along with father Randhir Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain, Neetu Singh, and cousin Nitasha Nanda. The 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with her family at a restaurant. "Family lunches are the best. Missing a few. @izumibandra @nooresha.k #bestfoodever," the caption read. The caption probably hinted at her sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who she is often seen with at get-togethers.

The post was flooded with likes and comments soon after Karisma shared it. Neetu Singh's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented a string of heart emojis. "So nice to see Randhir sir. As always you look fabulous Karisma sis," a fan added.

Neetu Kapoor too posted the same photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "These outings are so special nowadays."

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan cherished some family time with her parents and Karisma at Randhir Kapoor's house in Bandra. Bebo took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture in which she can be seen posing for a perfect family picture with her father- parents and sister Karisma. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "My World," with a red heart emoticon in the caption.

Meanwhile, Karisma was recently seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with her father Randhir Kapoor.

Apart from that, Neetu Singh will soon be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' by Dharma Productions. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Prajakta Kohli.