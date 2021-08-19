Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest selfie from Maldives

There's no doubt about the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a stunner. Her sartorial choices are impeccable and the actress knows how to make heads turn. Her recent Instagram post is noteworthy too. The actress, who is currently holidaying in the Maldives with hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids-Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, upped her selfie game on Thursday by sharing a drop-dead gorgeous picture from her ongoing trip. The 'Good Newwz' star posted a picture flaunting her beach tan.

In the image, Kareena is sporting a black bikini top and pink bottoms. "Selfie series continues," she wrote.

Kareena has been treating her fans with sneak-peeks of the vacation through selfies and fun family photos. The actress flew to the Maldives with family to celebrate Saif's 51st birthday. She started her Maldives photo series with a birthday post for the actor-husband. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', which captures her physical and emotional experiences from both her pregnancies. The 'Jab We Met' star is also set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film.

Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role.