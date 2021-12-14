Kareena Kapoor health update: Randhir Kapoor offers to take Taimur, Jeh as actress tests COVID positive

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared a statement saying she has tested positive for COVID-19. Kareena confirmed her diagnosis on her Instagram Story, adding that she hopes to be "up and about soon". Later, speaking to a media portal, Kareena's actor-father Randhir Kapoor shared a health update about the actress. He also revealed that he offered to take her sons Taimur and Jeh while the actress recovers.

“She is currently in home quarantine, so I told her to send the kids to my place, but she said that Taimur and Jeh can stay with her. She is fit and fine so it will be okay,” Randhir Kapoor told ETimes.

Kareena confirmed the news of testing positive for COVID-19 on Instagram. "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested," she said in a statement.

The actor further said her family and staff, who are also double vaccinated, are "currently not showing any symptoms".

"Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon," she added.

Kareena's actor-friend Amrita Arora had contracted the virus. Later in the evening, Arora also shared a statement on her Instagram Story confirming her diagnosis.

"I have tested positive for Covid. I'm following all the medical guidelines and BMC rules. Anyone who has been in contact with me, please get tested," she wrote.

The actor also said her family and staff are fully vaccinated and have tested negative.

"Stay safe, stay responsible," Arora added.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the tests for Khan and Arora were conducted on Saturday, reports PTI.

Reportedly, people who came in contact with the actors have been traced and their tests conducted, results of which are awaited. The civic body will check reports that both had violated coronavirus norms and attended several parties.