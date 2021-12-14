Tuesday, December 14, 2021
     
  • Supreme Court agrees with Centre on road-widening for Char Dham project
Kareena Kapoor health update: Randhir Kapoor offers to take Taimur, Jeh as actress tests COVID positive

Kareena Kapoor tested COVID positive recently. The actress who has quarantined herself at the moment, is currently in home isolation. Her father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor shared an health update about the actress.  

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2021 11:32 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor

Highlights

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday
  • Kareena in under home quarantine with her sons Taimur and Jeh
  • People who came in contact with actors have been traced & their tests conducted; results awaited

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared a statement saying she has tested positive for COVID-19. Kareena confirmed her diagnosis on her Instagram Story, adding that she hopes to be "up and about soon". Later, speaking to a media portal, Kareena's actor-father Randhir Kapoor shared a health update about the actress. He also revealed that he offered to take her sons Taimur and Jeh while the actress recovers.

“She is currently in home quarantine, so I told her to send the kids to my place, but she said that Taimur and Jeh can stay with her. She is fit and fine so it will be okay,” Randhir Kapoor told ETimes.

Kareena confirmed the news of testing positive for COVID-19 on Instagram. "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested," she said in a statement.

The actor further said her family and staff, who are also double vaccinated, are "currently not showing any symptoms". 

"Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon," she added.

India Tv - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Kareena Kapoor Khan tests COVID Positive

Kareena's actor-friend Amrita Arora had contracted the virus. Later in the evening, Arora also shared a statement on her Instagram Story confirming her diagnosis.

"I have tested positive for Covid. I'm following all the medical guidelines and BMC rules. Anyone who has been in contact with me, please get tested," she wrote.

The actor also said her family and staff are fully vaccinated and have tested negative.

"Stay safe, stay responsible," Arora added.

India Tv - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMRITA ARORA

Amrita Arora tests COVID positive

 
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the tests for Khan and Arora were conducted on Saturday, reports PTI.

Reportedly, people who came in contact with the actors have been traced and their tests conducted, results of which are awaited. The civic body will check reports that both had violated coronavirus norms and attended several parties.

