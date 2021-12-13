Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KAREENAK_FC Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora have been tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (December 13). The actresses have been seen attending a lot of parties lately and not following proper COVID-19 guidelines. Recently, the best friend duo had attended a fun get-together hosted by Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor at her residence in Mumbai. They were accompanied by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kareena's manager Poonam Damania and Masaba Gupta.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed the people, who came in contact with Kareena and Amrita, to undergo an RTPCR test.

Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Urmila Matondkar, Malaika Arora, Akshay Kumar, Amit Sadh, Govinda were tested positive for COVID-19.

Last night, Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped outside her residence. The actress was seen wearing a casual outfit. She opted for grey track pants with a blue sweatshirt.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump'. The Hindi version also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. The release date of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been postponed again. The film that was announced to release on Valentine's Day 2022 will now hit the screens on Baisakhi 2022. Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also features Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who is essaying the role of an army officer. The major portions of the film were shot in Punjab and Ladakh.

-inputs from Atul Singh