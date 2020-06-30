Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan complete 20 years in Bollywood; recall 'Refugee' days

Two of the much-loved Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have completed 20 years in the industry today. The actors began their Bollywood journey together through their debut film 'Refugee' directed by J P Dutta. Taking to their respective social media handles, the two of them recalled fond memories and shared their experiences in the industry. On one hand, where Juinor Bachchan thanked the director for an amazing experience, the actress, on the other hand, shared a throwback photo from her first shoot that took place at 4 in the morning.

Sharing a poster depicting 20 years in the industry, Abhishek wrote, "Time flies when you’re having fun! #RoadTo20 Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you! It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can’t wait...."

Further, he wrote, "However, none of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my “raison d”être”. They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn’t like a performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, some day whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me."

Talking about Kareena, she thanked the director and called the film the 'best decision' and wrote, "My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence... I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time... #20YearsAndNotGivingUp."

Have a look at her post here:

On the work front, Kareena's last outing was Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite superstar Aamir Khan.

While Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his debut on the digital platform through the web show Breathe Into The Shadows. Not only this but his next Bollywood project The Big Bull will release online on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage