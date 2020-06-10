Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOAHR/AYUSHMANN Karan Johar accepts Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue-twister challenge, shares hilarious video

Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film 'Gulabo Sitabo' is just two days away from its digital release on Amazon Prime Video but the buzz about the same has already started. The lead stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana are leaving no stone unturned in order to promote the film. In the wake of the same, both the actors took to their respective social media handles and announced a new and super fun tongue-twister challenge. As a part of the challenge, a person has to repeat the lines "Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo" 5 times. They even nominated a few of their industry friends to take part in the same and voila! we have a response from none other than ace filmmaker Karan Johar. Karan, on Wednesday, shared his video performing the challenge in a hilarious way, and not only this he further challenged Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor to do the same.

Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote alongside, "My dear @ayushmannk I have accepted your challenge and I have to say I am terrible at it! My apologies!!! All the best for #gulabositabo can’t wait to see it !! My best wishes to @amitabhbachchan @shoojitsircar @juhic3 and for the tongue twisting trauma I nominate @aliaabhatt @tigerjackieshroff @arjunkapoor !"

Have a look:

Ayushmann, while announcing the same, performed the challenge himself and wrote alongside, "Baankey tongue twisters mein bhi mahir hai. I nominate @karanjohar @varundvn @badboyshah @arjunkapoor @taapsee to do this challenge."

While Big B wanted Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar to do the same. He wrote, "Bas 5 baar bolna hai yeh tongue twister.. Koshish karenge aap log .. Karenge toh Humari chandi ho jayegi.. Sivaye ek ke !@ayushmannk @deepikapadukone #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @virat.kohli @kartikaaryan @bhumipednekar."

For the unversed, 'Gulabo Sitabo' was scheduled to release on April 17 but could not due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The makers decided to move to the OTT platform which is why it will now stream worldwide on June 12. The song will bring Amitabh and Ayushmann together for the very first time and they will be seen playing the roles of Mirza Sheikh, an old haveli owner, and Baankey Sodhi, a tenant, respectively.

Watch 'Gulabo Sitabo' trailer here:

