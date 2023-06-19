INSIDE Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's wedding: Dharmendra grooves to Dhol beats; Ranveer-Deepika attend

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI INSIDE Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's wedding

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's wedding: In an intimate ceremony, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Drisha Acharya on Sunday, June 18. Several Bollywood celebs attended the wedding reception. Among them were Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who were seen walking hand-in-hand at the reception party, sitting and watching the performance. What caught everyone's attention was, veteran actor Dharmendra grooving to the beats of Dhol. Several pictures and videos of the couple surfaced on social media.

As the baraatis made their way to the wedding reception, it was Dharmendra, in a black suit who stole the show with his moves. In the video going viral, the veteran actor can be seen shaking his leg to the dhol beats while son Bobby Deol stands right by his side. See the video here:

In one of the viral pictures, Ranveer-Deepika could be seen posing with Dharmendra and comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni. For the reception party, the couple opted for traditional outfits. The 'Befikre' actor donned a short white sherwani and pants along with a matching stole and sunglasses, whereas Deepika is seen in a black anarkali. In a viral video, the duo can be seen sitting together and watching a performance at the party. Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika, who have been regulars at the wedding festivities, came dressed in salwar suits that stood out because of their fine embellishments.

Aamir Khan, all smiles in jeans and brown short kurta, sleeves rolled up attended the wedding with Salman Khan. Dharmendra hugged and greeted his contemporary star and old Lok Sabha associate Shatrughan Sinha. 'Prem naam hai mera' Chopra glowed in the lights and enjoyed the attention of the paparazzi. Jackie Shroff aka Jaggu Dada, sporting a multi-hued Nepali cap, made the paparazzi's day by sitting in their midst, singing a couple of melodious lines and getting his pictures clicked with them. They, after all, had spent the entire day shooting other people's pictures.

Also present to bless the couple were Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty and Subhash Ghai, and of course the extended Deol family -- the groom's father, Sunny Deol, his younger son Rajveer, who was busy helping his father distribute sweets to the photographers earlier in the day, uncle Bobby, who came with wife Tania and son Aryaman, and Karan's cousin Abhay.

Latest Entertainment News