Kangana Ranaut wraps up Rajasthan schedule of Tejas; shares BTS pics

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who was shooting in Jaisalmer for his upcoming film, Tejas announced the wrap-up of the Rajasthan schedule on Wednesday. The actress also shared behind the scene pictures from the sets.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Team #Tejas successfully completed Rajasthan schedule today, also shot very close to Pakistan border the crew faced many obstacles including extreme weather conditions, it seemed as if our commander in chief @sarveshmewara was driven by otherworldly force. Salutations team #Tejas @rsvpmovies @nonabains."

Earlier, she shared a picture from an action sequence being shot in a desert. Kangana is leaving no stone unturned for her much-anticipated film and she is shooting in almost 50 degrees in Jaisalmer.

"Action in almost 50 degrees...When the survival instinct kicks in something tells me, I cannot do this but then something I do not recognise says, eventually this body will be burnt in this same fire that you saving yourself for, give yourself to me, all of you. Ok then, take me," Kangana wrote.

Kangana, who feels honored to play the character of a fighter pilot, earlier stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. 'Tejas' is a film where I have the honor of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self." Looking forward to the movie, she added, "I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, 'Tejas' is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Apart from 'Tejas', Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', the first trailer of which was also unveiled recently. It is a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.