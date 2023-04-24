Kangana Ranaut's work leaves R Madhavan in awe, latter calls her 'extraordinary actor'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT, R MADHAVAN Kangana Ranaut's work leaves R Madhavan in awe

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan have collaborated on two films. The two shared screen space in the 2011 release Tanu Weds Manu and then once again in the 2015 film Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Their remarkable pairing became famous, and both films were successful at the box office. In a recent interview, Madhavan talked about the powerful women in his life and mentioned Kangana among them.

In an interview with Rohan Dua, Madhavan was quizzed about working with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star. The actor said, "If you look at all the leading ladies of all my films, they are very very strong. I had a good fortune of growing up with some really strong women in my house itself. My mother was manager of a bank in Bihar for 30 years. So you see how strong women are. I think they are the stronger species. They last much longer. If you look at your grandparents, I can promise you that today your grandfather would be actually relying more on your grandmother than vice versa. That's a universal truth that all men have to reconcile with."

He further went on to say, "Working with the likes of Kangana or Shalini or all the strong women that I had the good fortune to work with, they were all women with opinion. They are not pushovers. They are not the cliché heroines, who come in and dance in a couple of movies and get slapped by the man and walk away. These are not the kind of films I have ever done or want to do in my life. People who indulge in those kind of stories are really foolish in today's world. But to recognise the strength that they bring on to the screen because of their personal achievements as well as their experience and their ability to act is very important."

He added, "I am giving Kangana the due credit for it, it is extremely smart and important for all of us. She is really an extraordinary actor who brings so much to the roles that she does. And look at what she is doing today across all genres of films, I am quite in awe."

Meanwhile, on the work front, R Madhavan is gearing up for the release of The Railway Men. Set against the backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the web series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan and Divyendu Sharma. He will also be featured in C Shankaran Nair biopic, alongside Akshay Kumar. Apart from these, the actor will also play GD Nadu in his biopic.

