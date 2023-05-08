Kangana Ranaut slams Shabana Azmi for comparing row over The Kerala Story with Laal Singh Chaddha

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut slams Shabana Azmi for The Kerala Story tweet

Kangana Ranaut has actively supported the makers and star cast of The Kerala Story after the film was basked for 'spreading hate'. Many people and political leaders demanded that the film should be banned and the trailer led to a huge uproar. However, after releasing on May 5, The Kerala Story garnered much attention and rave reviews. Now, Shabana Azmi has forward to slam those who demanded a ban on Sudipto Sen's film. The veteran actress said that only CBFC has the right to decide a ban on the film.

She tweeted, "Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority."

Soon after her tweet, Kangana Ranaut slammed the veteran actress for comparing the film with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She reacted saying, "This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC people just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, major reason was it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic which most people had already seen."

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had opened up about her thoughts on The Kerala Story and said that anyone who feels attacked by the film is a 'terrorist.' The actress said, "See I have not watched the film but a lot has been tried to ban the film. I read it today, correct me if I am wrong, High Court has said that the film cannot be banned. I think it’s not showing anybody in the bad light but only ISIS, right? If HC, the country's most responsible body is saying this, then they are right. ISIS is a terrorist organisation. It’s not like I am calling them terrorist, our country, Home Ministry (Ministry of Home Affairs) and other countries as well have called them so."

"Agar aap aisa samjhte hai ki woh terrorists organisation nahi hai toh zaheer si baat hai phir aap bhi terrorist hi hai. Agar aap sochte hai ek terrorist outfit, ek terrorist nahi hai, aur usko terrorist ghoshit kiya gya hai, legally, morally by every standard aur aapko lagta hai woh terrorist nahi hai toh more than the film you are a bigger problem you should first think about where you stand in life (If you think ISIS is not a terrorist outfit despite its declaration then you are also a terrorist)," Kangana added.

She stressed, “I am talking about those people who think it’s attacking them, not ISIS. If you think it’s attacking you then you are a terrorist. Maine kuch nahi kaha bhai, ye simple maths hai (I am not saying this)."

The Kerala Story Controversy:

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and was then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

