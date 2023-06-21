Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi meeting Elon Musk in US, calls them 'most favourite'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut on PM Modi-Elon Musk's meeting

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four-day State visit to the US and said that he is a fan of him and was honoured to meet him. Following this, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the meeting, calling them her 'most favourite people'.

"Two of my most favourite people…such a lovely morning," she wrote.

Elon Musk is PM Modi's 'fan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a historic state visit to the United States where he met Elon Musk. After meeting PM in the US, Elon Musk, said, "I'm incredibly excited about the future of India. India has more promise than any large country in the world."

Speaking on PM Modi's leadership role in making technology inclusive so that digital infrastructure can be created, Musk said, "I can say he (Modi) really wants to do the right things for India. He wants to be open, supportive of new companies and at the same time ensures that it accrues to India's advantage which is..which is obviously that's the job I'm saying. I am a fan of Modi."

Also, Musk said that he is planning to visit India next year adding that he is confident that the electric carmaker will be in India and will do so "as soon as humanly possible." "India has potential for all three pillars of a sustainable energy future, the three pillars being sustainable energy generation through solar and wind primarily, the amount of area you actually need to generate electricity...it is very doable..."

"We are also looking to bring Starlink to India which could be incredibly helpful for rural areas," he said. "The Starlink Internet, which I think can be incredibly helpful for sort of remote or rural villages where they perhaps either may have no access to the Internet or the Internet is very expensive and slow," Tesla CEO added.

Kangana Ranaut's work front

Kangana will be next seen in Emergency. She is playing the lead role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Pupul Jayakar among others in key roles. Besides this, the actress Kangana also has Tejas in her pipeline.

