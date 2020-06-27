Kangana Ranaut on India-China border clash: Let's unite and collectively fight this war

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAM KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has condemned the brutal Chinese attack on the Indian army and, has called out for a complete ban on Chinese products. The Queen actress shared a video on Instagram urging everyone to stand up for the nation and boycott Chinese products. On June 15, a total of 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. It is the biggest military confrontation between India and China in over 45 years.

The video, uploaded by Kangana Ranaut team reads, "We have to stand together, unite, and collectively fight this war against China!" #अब_चीनी_बंद."

Earlier, Kangana saluted the brave hearts for their sacrifice in the defense of their nation and wrote that the entire country stands firmly with the armed forces. She expressed grief and said, “Their sacrifice in the line of duty at Ladakh shall never be forgotten.” Apart from paying her tribute, the actress even shared the entire list of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect their nation and the people.

We salute our bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in defense of our nation. Their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at #Ladakh shall never ever be forgotten. We stand firmly with our armed forces.

Jai Hind! #ChinaIndiaFaceoff #Saluteindianarmy pic.twitter.com/skZPaJT4c3 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut also reacted to 'Fair & Lovely' rebranding and said it was a "long battle" after Hindustan Unilever had announced that would drop the word 'Fair' in the brand name.

The actress had turned down an offer in 2015 to promote the fairness cream. She went on record and said that she "did not understand the concept of fairness".

It has been a long and sometimes a very lonely battle but results only happen when whole nation participates in the movement 👏👏👏👏https://t.co/9xv1nkQm5P — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 25, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Thalaivi, is a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late J Jayalalithaa. The film is being directed by AL Vijay and the makers of the film had earlier revealed Kangana's look as Thalaivi and Arvind Swami's look as MGR.

