Kangana Ranaut leaves for Bhopal after appearing before Bandra Police, says be your own support system

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday left for Bhopal after recording her statement with Bandra Police in connection with a sedition case filed against her. The actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel appeared before the Bandra Police earlier in the day. Kangana in her latest social media post informed that she is on her way to Bhopal. She also said that one has to be his/her own support system.

"If you are anti India you will find lot of support, work/rewards, and appreciation. If you are a nationalist then you will have to stand alone, be your own support system and appreciate your own integrity. After hours of grilling at police station on my way to Bhopal #Dhaakad," Kangana tweeted.

A Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Munawwarali S.A. Sayyed had accused Kangana and Rangoli of defaming the film industry, portraying the people working in the industry in bad light, with allegations of nepotism, drug addiction, communal bias, and attempting to drive a wedge between artistes of different communities, calling them murderers, insulting religions, etc. on social media and through their public utterances.

Earlier in the day, reacting to the FIR, Kangana shared a video alleging that she is being tortured mentally, emotionally and physically. The actress in a video message, says "Ever since I have started speaking for the interest of the nation, the way I am being treated and tortured, the entire country can see that. My house was broken in an illegal manner. Every day new cases are being filed against me because I have spoken for the interest of the farmers."

"One case has been filed against me even for laughing. My sister Rangoli has protested against doctors being tortured during the beginning of the pandemic. A case was filed against her and my name was also dragged into it, whereas I was not even on Twitter at that time. Our honourable Chief Justice ji has rejected it," she added.

