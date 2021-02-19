Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut joins Koo, introduces herself as 'hot-blooded Kshatriya woman'

After making waves on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut has joined the Indian microblogging website Koo. The actress signed up, and called herself a "desh bhakt" and a "hot blooded Kshatriya (warrior) woman" in the profile description. Kangana broke the news on Twitter.“This is my Koo account follow me here ....I want to find all my friends here DM me as and when you joinYellow heart. Listen to interesting thoughts by kanganarofficial on Koo App,"

Welcoming fans to her Koo account, her inaugural message read: "Hello everyone .... working nights this is lunch break for #Dhaakad crew. why not Koo now. This is a new place will take time to get fimiliar magar bhade ka ghar bhade ka hota hai, apna ghar kaisa bhi ho apna hota hai (a place taken on rent is never one's own, your own place is always yours)."

Lately, Kangana Ranaut has been sharing fiery pictures from her ucpoming film Dhaadka which give a sneak peek into her ferocious personality. Kangana tweeted a still from the film that captures her in an action-packed avatar. "You may think it's strange to find solace in conflict, you may think it's not possible to fall in love with the sound of the clash of swords, for you BATTLEFIELD might just be ugly reality but for the one who is born to FIGHT there is no other place in this world where she belongs," she captioned the image.

"Confessions of a hot blooded Kshatriya... #Rajputwoman. My only true lover my battle field, the only place where I never feel out of place #Dhaakad," the actress added.

Dhaakad is billed as a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1. Apart from Dhaakad, the actress will also feature in forthcoming films Thalaivi and Tejas. Kangana turns director for an upcoming film titled Aparajita Ayodhya.