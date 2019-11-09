Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi and other Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict

In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya. The apex court also directed the central government to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. In a historic verdict, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute.

The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

As the verdict came out, not just the people of the country but Bollywood celebrities also reacted. Actors like Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Madhur Bhandarkar and others took to social media and asked the citizens to accept the verdict with grace. They also said that this judgement is proof that everyone can ‘coexist peacefully’.

"The supreme court judgement on #AYODHYAVERDICT shows how all of us can coexist peacefully. This is the beauty of our great country, and I urge everyone to rejoice in the fact that we define 'Unity in diversity' : #KanganaRanaut #AyodhyaJudgment #AyodhyacaseVerdict — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 9, 2019

Waqt lagta hai, par ho jaata hai. The Supreme Court has delivered it's verdict on a longstanding dispute over land title. Respect the law, accept the verdict and ignore those who will try to gain political capital or TRPs from this. It really is time to move on. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 9, 2019

My dear Indians, please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. We all need to heal together and move on from this as one nation !! 🇮🇳 — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) November 9, 2019

Humble request to all concerned , please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. Accept it with grace if it goes for you or against you. Our country needs to move on from this as one people. Jai Hind. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 9, 2019

Let us honour the Mahatma by keeping peace and staying united always 🙏#RamMandir #BabriMasjid #AyodhyaJudgment #AyodhaVerdict pic.twitter.com/9Q5VPAgZy6 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 9, 2019

Welcome the fair verdict over the #AyodhyaCase by Hon. Supreme Court. Finally the long pending issue will be resolved now. 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 9, 2019

Lessons of Life : Faith and divinity exist in your own heart. The stronger your faith, the more compassionate and loving your heart is. The more divine you are 🙏 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) November 9, 2019

Extremely happy with the #AYODHYAVERDICT today. Historic decision !

What is also important at this hour of need is both the communities respect the decision and maintain communal harmony everywhere at such sensitive time. Peace and respect to everyone !! #RamMandir — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) November 9, 2019

For the unversed, the land in question was occupied by the 16th-century Babri mosque which was destroyed by Hindu kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

