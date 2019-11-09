Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi and other Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict

Saturday, November 09, 2019
     
Bollywood actors like Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Madhur Bhandarkar and others request the citizens to accept the verdict with grace.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2019 13:32 IST
In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya. The apex court also directed the central government to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. In a historic verdict, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute.

The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

As the verdict came out, not just the people of the country but Bollywood celebrities also reacted. Actors like Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Madhur Bhandarkar and others took to social media and asked the citizens to accept the verdict with grace. They also said that this judgement is proof that everyone can ‘coexist peacefully’.

See tweets:

For the unversed, the land in question was occupied by the 16th-century Babri mosque which was destroyed by Hindu kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

 

 

