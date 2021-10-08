Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut extends greetings on Indian Air Force Day 2021

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently shooting for her film 'Tejas', extended her heartfelt greetings on Indian Air Force Day 2021 on Friday. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Thalaivii' star posted a digital picture of three aircraft flying, with colours of the Indian flag in the background. The image read, "Touch the sky with Glory!" Kangana wrote her message, "Salutations to your courage and bravery..."

'Tejas' features Kangana in the role of 'Tejas Gill', an Indian Air Force pilot. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event. The film is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Recently, Kangana met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. During the meet, the CM gifted her a silver coin which was used for 'Ram Janm Bhumi Pujan'. Delighted Kangana took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

She captioned the post, "I thanked Uttar Pradesh government for their cooperation in our film ( Tejas) shooting and wished Honourable Chief Minister best of luck in his upcoming elections…. I emphasised that we had a tapasavi Raja from Uttar Pradesh Shri Ram Chandra and now we have Yogi AdityaNath … May your reign continues Maharaj ji. He gifted me a coin which was used at Ram Janm Bhumi Pujan ….What a memorable evening thank you Maharaj ji"

For the unversed, Kangana announced a film on Ayodhya under her banner, later confirming that she will also direct the film. Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame, Aparajitha Ayodhya is about the Ram Mandir dispute and court case.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Thalaivii where she played the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa.