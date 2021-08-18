Kangana Ranaut claims someone in China tried to hack her Instagram account

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to inform her friends and fans that her account was hacked. The actress claimed that someone in China 'tried to hack' into her account, and she's facing difficulty in uploading Stories and posts related to the ongoing Afghan-Taliban situation. Afghanistan descended into chaos after the Taliban took control of the capital city, Kabul and the government led by President Ashraf Ghani, collapsed.

In the post, Kangana wrote, ''Last night I got Instagram alert as someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert disappeared suddenly, and this morning all my stories about Talibanis has disappeared. My account was disabled. After calling Instagram people I could access it, but as I try to write I am getting logged out of my account again and again."

''Took my sister's phone to do this story, as she has my account opened on her phone as well. This is a very big international conspiracy... Unbelievable," she added.

Kangana recently has wrapped up shooting her film Dhaakad in Budapest. After bidding an emotional goodbye to his team on the sets, Kangana attended the wrap-up party, followed by a dinner with the team. She took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the celebrations.

Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of 'Dhaakad', which is based on issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. Touted to be a spy thriller, the film is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut. 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

Apart from 'Dhaakad', Kangana also has films such as "Thalaivi", period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline. Kangana will also don the Director's hat for the second time in film "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

